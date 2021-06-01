DUE WEST — For the first time in the 2021 state tournament, Dixie couldn’t defend its home diamond.
A team that’s adept at gaining and maintaining a lead especially at home, did the opposite in Game 1 of the state championship series as the Hornets lost to Lake View 5-3 on Tuesday.
“Hats off to them, they outplayed us,” Dixie head coach Ben Snipes said. “They are a good hitting team and I saw it on Saturday. We had to play our best and we played good defense, we had too many walks but it was a good ballgame.”
A one-run lead quickly evaporated thanks to a three-run third inning that saw eight Wild Gator batters come to the plate. After stranding two runners in scoring position in the inning prior, Lake View finally broke through against Dixie starter Matilyn Cox as it took advantage of a bases loaded opportunity with a two-RBI single by Hollie Scott.
Lake View would tack on another run in the top of the fourth after loading the bases again after Cox walked back-to-back batters in the inning. The sophomore who rarely gives a free pass, walked three batters and hit another during the two-inning stretch.
“(Cox) got a little fatigued out there in the fourth inning, they started adjusting to her pitches and they are an aggressive hitting team and we knew that,” Snipes said. “When I watched them Saturday, (Bamberg-Erhardt) had two very similar pitchers pitch against them. The one that was more similar to (Cox) had more success against them, but they had her timing down tonight.”
With Lake View firing on all cylinders at the plate, Dixie struggled to gain any momentum as junior Weslyn Bensel accounted for three of the team’s eight hits. Bensel recorded all three of the Hornets runs including back-to-back home runs in the first and third innings.
Despite the offensive pop at the top of the lineup including three hits from Ashton Crocker, the Hornets could only produce two hits from the other seven hitters.
“(Bensel) had a heck of a night for us but we just couldn’t get anything going behind her,” Snipes said. “We did get people on at times, but we couldn’t get that big hit that we needed to.”
Eerily similar to its last state championship in 2019, Dixie will look to avenge its home loss when it travels Thursday to Lake View High School for Game 2.
“We have to hit better,” Snipes said. “We have to get baserunners. (Bensel) stepped up huge but we need people to step up behind her.”