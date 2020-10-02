With a fast-paced offense and explosive playmakers on the outside, Chapman dominated Emerald 49-14 Friday night at Frank Hill Stadium.
Chapman took advantage of an early muffed punt by Emerald and scored on an 8-yard touchdown run three plays later to open scoring.
That was all the momentum the two-time defending state champions needed.
Chapman scored on three of its next four drives to take a commanding 35-0 lead into halftime. Quarterback Drew Settle threw three touchdowns in a passing attack that overwhelmed Emerald’s shorthanded defense.
“Chapman’s got a real good football team over there,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “When they step on the field, they’ve got a lot of confidence. They’ve got a good program, and what we’re trying to do here is get to where they’re at. They played real well tonight.”
Special teams miscues and turnovers continued to hurt Emerald. The Vikings’ defense forced a punt on the Panthers’ opening drive before the ball was dropped deep in Emerald territory.
Emerald also committed a fumble late in the second quarter before Chapman scored its final first-half touchdown.
“We played well at times tonight, but we also made some young and inexperienced mistakes,” DuBose said. “We get a stop right there on the first drive, but have a turnover on the punt. Turnovers will kill you, and when you play good teams, you’ve got to be fundamentally sound and protect the football.”
Emerald’s offense put together a stronger showing in the second half. Nathaniel Parks threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Halloway in the third quarter, and Jaylen Foster scored on a 13-yard scamper in the fourth.
“I was very encouraged with the way they came out in the second half,” DuBose said. “They fought, they competed, and we didn’t quit. That’s something we can build on. We’ll go back to work Monday and try to get better next week.”
GAME SUMMARY
Chapman 14 21 14 0 — 49
Emerald 0 0 7 7 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
C — Carlos Parks 8 run (Ricky Montalvo kick)
C — Drew Settle 36 pass to D.J. Black (Montalvo kick)
SECOND QUARTER
C — Settle 9 pass to Timarean McClurkin (Montalvo kick)
C — Andrew Calusardo 13 run (Montalvo kick)
C — Settle 21 pass to Walt Waddell (Montalvo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Nathaniel Parks 37 pass to Ryan Halloway (Billy Pruitt kick)
C — Calusardo 13 run (Montalvo kick)
C — Settle 16 run (Montalvo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Jaylen Foster 14 run (Pruitt kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — C: Carlos Parks 8-134, Derrick Miller 8-56, Andrew Calusardo 5-44, Mathai Scott 4-15, Drew Settle 1-16; E: Damaruis Morton 16-43, Zacoyeis Elmore 4-33, Jaylen Foster 8-26, Kareem Goode 3-11, Nathaniel Parks 4-7.
Passing — C: Settle 26-36-0-273; E: Parks 3-6-0-42, Goode 1-2-0-1, Elmore 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — C: Walt Waddell 6-100, D.J. Black 7-76, Timarean McClurkin 6-31, Parks 2-14, Miller 1-19, Jonah Rollins 1-26, Ethan Cooper 1-4, Shawn Cunningham 1-3, Scott 1-0; E: Ryan Halloway 3-46, Foster 1-(-3).
Records: Chapman 2-0 overall, 2-0 Region 3-3A; Emerald 0-2 overall, 0-2 Region 3-3A.
Next game: Emerald at Woodruff, 7:30 p.m. Friday