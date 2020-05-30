Emerald boys basketball senior J.T. Toole signed Saturday during a ceremony at his house to play basketball at Columbia International.
Toole spent much of his senior season at Emerald out injured, but he was happy to find an opportunity to continue playing basketball.
"It was a blessing for me, because a lot of people don’t get to play college ball," Toole said. "So I'm just happy and excited that I am."
Toole said he started being recruited by Methodist University, then Columbia International stepped in and impressed him even more.
Toole sent his film to the Columbia International coach and spoke with him often.
"The coach, he would talk to me every day," Toole said. "It felt like home. They would talk about the college and they would call me every day. I felt like it was home from the get-go."
As he leaves Emerald, Toole will remember his relationships with teammates and coaches. He played for Mark Sorrow in Sorrow's last season as Emerald's coach.
"I'm going to miss that because everybody thought we were teammates but we were actually brothers," Toole said. "Emerald basketball isn’t just a team, it's really a family."