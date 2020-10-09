WOODRUFF — Emerald rallied from a 22-point deficit but came short in its comeback attempt and fell to Woodruff 36-28 Friday night.
The Vikings, who trailed the entire way, made it a one possession game late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t recover an onside kick. Emerald’s 28 points are the most the team has scored in a game since the 2018 season.
“Our kids showed a lot of courage tonight, and I’m proud of the effort,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “I’m proud of our seniors. We came out and fought hard. We did not play well early, but I’m proud of the effort we gave the last three quarters.”
Emerald had its punt blocked on the opening drive of the game and Woodruff recorded a safety on the play. Quick scores from Woodruff running back Shamare Dendy made it a 22-0 deficit for Emerald in the second quarter.
“We’ve got to execute better early on in games, and we’re just young and inexperienced right now,” DuBose said. “We’re in a new offensive and defensive system, and we’re a little bit behind because we didn’t get a spring and summer. But we’re gaining ground.”
The Vikings responded with two rushing touchdowns from senior Damaruis Morton to make it an eight-point game in the third. Morton and sophomore Jaylen Foster spearheaded Emerald’s rushing attack, accounting for 250 yards and four touchdowns.
Emerald’s defense also had some bright spots, forcing two key fumbles to keep the team within striking distance. Winning the turnover battle has been a major struggle for the Vikings the past two seasons, and DuBose said the outing against Woodruff was a sign of progress.
“This team’s going to turn the corner, and it’s going to turn the corner soon,” DuBose said. “I just can’t wait for it to happen. I wish it could happen sooner than later for our seniors, but we’re gaining ground. As the head coach of this school, I’m super proud of them.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 0 7 7 14 — 28
Woodruff 15 7 0 14 — 36
FIRST QUARTER
W — Safety
W — Shamare Dendy 21 pass from Carson Tucker (Noah Gaspar kick)
W — Dendy 6 run (kick fails)
SECOND QUARTER
W — Dendy 53 run (Gaspar kick)
E — Damaruis Morton 18 run (Billy Pruitt kick)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Morton 9 run (Pruitt kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
W — Zy Scott 7 run (Gaspar kick)
W — Ty Horton 30 pass from Tucker (Gaspar kick)
E — Jaylen Foster 6 run (Pruitt kick)
E — Foster 12 run (Pruitt kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Jaylen Foster 23-155, Damaruis Morton 17-95, Zacoyeis Elmore 9-46, Nathaniel Parks 6-15; W: Shamare Dendy 23-174, Jailen Tribble 1-45, Nehemiah Cochran 5-9, Carson Tucker 1-7, Cameron Richards 1-7, Zy Scott 2-6.
Passing — E: Parks 3-9-0-38; W: Tucker 10-15-0-210.
Receiving — E: Zacoyeis Elmore 1-22, Ryan Holloway 2-16; W: Scott 4-123, Dendy 1-32, Ty Horton 1-30, Andrew Parks 1-9, Tribble 1-8, Richards 1-8.
Records: Emerald 0-3 overall, 0-3 Region 3-3A; Woodruff 2-1 overall, 2-1 Region 3-3A
Next game: Wade Hampton (Varnville) at Emerald, 7 p.m. Thursday