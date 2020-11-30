So much of Cierra Friez’s sophomore year at Emerald was different.
The obvious change was the coronavirus pandemic, which limited Emerald’s practices to two days a week and shifted Friez to run by herself much more often. And on Emerald’s cross country team, Friez was only one of two girl runners after most of the girls team graduated.
Friez made the most of her time running alone and with the team as she finished top in the Lakelands at the Lakelands Invitational. Friez is the Index-Journal’s Player of the Year in girls cross country.
“It was hard to stay disciplined,” Friez said. “I just had to keep my goals in mind and work toward what I wanted to do this season.”
Emerald cross country coach David Payne said he was grateful for the opportunity to practice twice a week, but he knew all of his runners had the ability to run on their own. Friez took full advantage of that.
“Most kids, if they were in her situation, their performance would have suffered,” Payne said. “She’s consistent. She’s consistent as far as her training. She’s consistently positive and polite. It’s a shame that I didn’t have some girls who could be under her leadership. She’s an example that you want people to follow.”
The absence of a full girls team this season was a challenge for Friez. The Emerald girls team had some success last season, but most of the runners graduated, leaving Friez sometimes as the only Emerald competitor in some races.
“It definitely made it harder mentally, because I didn’t have girls supporting me through the race,” Friez said. “The boys were always there (at the track) cheering me on, but I didn’t have a teammate running next to me like I was used to, so it was a challenge mentally.”
Friez also said running with the boys team, since Emerald had no girls team this year, raised her level.
Payne thinks the challenge of running with the boys team propelled Friez so much because she didn’t have the pressure of being ranked among them, while also setting the bar high each time she ran with the team.
“In one sense it was a good break,” Payne said. “And then in another it was a good target to go after the guys, because at the end of the day, she can go after them but she knows she’s not going to be ranked relative to the guys. So she knew she had everything to gain and not much to lose.”