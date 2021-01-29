Shep Forrester and Zacoyeis Elmore always anticipated the moment Emerald’s boys basketball team would turn the corner.
The two senior leaders have endured several tough seasons, as Emerald has posted a losing record every season since the duo joined the team as freshmen in 2017-18.
But things finally seem different this year for Forrester and Elmore. Emerald (9-7 overall, 4-2 Region 3-3A) is in the thick of the playoff race after sweeping Broome in region play.
“We haven’t had this type of success in recent years, but it really feels good to have it now,” Forrester said. “I really love it. I can’t name another team I’ve been on here that’s worked harder and worked better together.”
Elmore said the key to the Vikings’ turnaround has been improved chemistry and energy.
“It’s finally clicked, and it happened after our third game of the year (against Saluda),” Elmore said. “We started playing together. That’s why we’re in the position we’re in now.”
Emerald’s four region wins are tied for the most in a season with Forrester and Elmore on the team. With several underclassmen and newcomers in the mix, Forrester said it was important for him to take on a bigger leadership role in his senior season.
“We’re setting an example for them and leaving a foundation for them when we move on,” Forrester said. “That’ll help them in the future and the younger guys that come in after them. We want this team to keep building.”
First-year Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs coached against Forrester and Elmore several times during his tenure at Ninety Six.
Both players have always been steady scorers, but Scruggs said he’s seen an all-around improvement from them this season, especially mentally and defensively.
“They’ve bought in from the start and have respected what we’re trying to do here as coaches,” Scruggs said. “I’ve asked them to break out of some bad habits, and I’m grateful they gave me an opportunity to coach our team. It starts with them, and with them buying in, I think everyone else sees that. That’s helped us get to where we are now.”
The Vikings have their sights on ending a four-year playoff drought in a season where only the top two teams in the region make the playoffs. Emerald is one game behind Chapman for the final playoff spot with three region games remaining.
Making the playoffs for the first time in their Emerald careers will be the ultimate goal for Forrester and Elmore as the regular season hits its final stretch.
“It’d mean everything,” Forrester said. “I love playing basketball here, but not making the playoffs isn’t something this team has enjoyed. It’s my senior year, so I want to have that experience.”