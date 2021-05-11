Destiny Collier did what she thought she wasn’t going to be able to do.
As she signed her name on the letter of intent to play basketball at Denmark Technical College on Tuesday, it was surpassing of something that had kept her away from the court for over a year, a knee injury.
“I’m very excited,” Collier said. “I wasn’t expecting to cry but my emotions got the better of me. I’m very excited to go college to play basketball because I thought I wouldn’t have a chance.”
Collier missed her entire junior season but came back as a defensive force for the Vikings averaging 5.5 rebounds per game and 4.1 blocks per game in her senior year.
Emerald head coach Merv Rollinson said that Collier was still “tentative” as she returned from her injury last season but still believes the future is bright for the senior.
“She is going to dominate,” Rollinson said. “She’s that type of player, she has a mean streak but the only thing she is missing is her confidence. Her signing is huge and I told her as a six-footer, a lot of teams are looking for six-footers.”
Rollinson said that she has coached Collier since she was a freshman and is “very excited” to see her get a scholarship to play at the next level.
“I knew that if I just kept pushing her to the goals that we set, we would be where we are today,” Rollinson said. “She’s like a child to me and she can ask me for anything and I’ll try my best to get her what she needs to succeed.”