Emerald senior center fielder Aniya Jones officially committed Tuesday to play softball at Claflin University.
For Jones, this day has been a long time coming, as she has competed at the varsity level since middle school.
“This is really exciting,” Jones said. “Claflin showed a lot of interest in me and now that this day has finally come there are a lot of emotions for me. I never thought that I would have been able to play [softball at the next level] and now here I am.”
Jones credited the support of her family and coaches for helping her get to this day. She also said she spent every day catching extra fly balls and getting extra time in the batting cages to help develop her skills.
“Today is a celebration of everything she has accomplished and everything that she will accomplish in the future, Emerald football head coach Tad DuBose said. “She’s invested in herself to get this opportunity and it’s not only an opportunity for her but also her family.”
Jones has played nemerous positions while at Emerald and with her travel ball team including a stints as a pitcher, infielder and an outfielder.
“To see her growth over the years from seventh grade to now, it’s phenomenal,” Emerald softball head coach Chasity Davis said. “She started out in the infield [and] Claflin is getting a great utility player, just because she can play the infield and the outfield.