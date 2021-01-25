After an inconsistent sophomore wrestling season, Emerald’s Cameron Gordon was determined to bounce back his junior year before suffering another setback.
Gordon, who’s also a standout defensive lineman on the football team, suffered an ACL injury during a game against Woodruff late in the 2019 season.
Surgery ended Gordon’s football season early and kept him sidelined for last year’s wrestling season.
Now back on the mat in his senior season, Gordon said the injury only gave him more motivation to come back stronger in his final season with the team.
“It’s a great thing being back,” Gordon said. “It’s fun being back. Wrestling is a mental sport and I just love that. I love the aspect of mano-a-mano. Everything on the mat is your fault or your success. I’ve worked hard to get back here, and I look at it like the guy on the mat in front of me is trying to take everything I worked for. That’s what motivates me to go hard and give everything I’ve got.”
Gordon burst onto the scene as a freshman, taking fourth at state in the 285-pound class. After struggling his sophomore year and missing his junior year, Gordon said making it back to state and capturing an individual state title is one of his main goals this season.
“It’s my senior year, so I’m looking for a state championship,” Gordon said. “Nothing less. That’s all I’ve been grinding for and that’s the plan. I want to finish out the season with a state title. I’ve been wanting that since the ninth grade. It’s time to redeem myself and put Emerald back on the map.”
The Vikings have several newcomers on the team this season, and Emerald coach Andrew Wright said Gordon’s vocal leadership has been key in the young wrestlers’ development.
“He brings a great deal of leadership,” Wright said. “When he speaks, the guys listen, and that’s what you need. It can’t always just fall on the coaches. He’s going to be very important to our success this year.”
Emerald sent three wrestlers to the state tournament last season, but was unable to capture a first-place finish in any of the individual weight classes. Noah Moore, a two-time state champion, took second at 138 pounds last season.
Gordon, one of the top returning wrestlers on the team this season, will look to capture a state title and join an accomplished group that has won championships at the school.
“We’ve had multiple state champions here,” Gordon said. “We’re known for our wrestling reputation. I’m just trying to fall into that line and keep the train moving. I want to make Emerald proud.”