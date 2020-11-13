In its final game of the season, Emerald seeks to end the year strong as it hits the road to face a former region foe in Belton-Honea Path.
Emerald looks to bounce back from a shutout loss to crosstown rival Greenwood last week. It was the first time this season the Vikings didn’t score in a game.
Since Emerald won’t make the playoffs out of Region 3-3A, it was allowed to schedule a non-playoff, bowl-style game this week. Emerald will face Belton-Honea Path for the first time since 2017.
“B-HP has a good tradition and the coaches do a great job with their young people,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “We’re looking forward to going up there and competing with them and hopefully we can continue to improve in some aspects we’ve focused on this week.”
The two teams were in the same region during the 2012-13 seasons. Belton-Honea Path has won all four meetings.
Belton-Honea Path moved down from Class 4A to Region 1-3A this season. The Bears are 2-3 overall and went 1-3 in region play. Belton-Honea Path has played a challenging schedule that included three playoff teams in Daniel, Wren and Palmetto.
Emerald and Belton-Honea Path feature similar run-heavy offenses. The Bears are led by running backs Dusty Hester and Jauron Pruitt, and quarterback Tyler Fields.
The Vikings’ rushing attack will face a tough challenge in defensive lineman and Syracuse commit Jatius Geer.
“He’s quite an individual and he’s as good as advertised,” DuBose said. “We’re hopefully going to be able to block him to the best of our ability, and hopefully we can execute a little better offensively. Last week, we didn’t execute well on third down. A lot of credit has to go to Greenwood for that, but I want to see us stay on our blocks better.”
Emerald missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season but has made significant improvement under the first-year coach DuBose. The Vikings made offensive progress in the double-wing formation and will return several key starters next season.
DuBose said he’s grateful for Emerald to have the chance end the season on a positive note with the playoffs getting underway across the state.
“We’re not in the playoffs, but we do have the opportunity to go out and play (tonight),” DuBose said. “With everything going on with (COVID-19 cases) popping up and rising, it’s just a blessing to get a chance to go play.”