Emerald will continue to look for more growth in a competitive Region 3-3A when it travels to take on Woodruff at 7:30 p.m. today.
The Vikings are 0-2 in the region to open the season. Emerald struggled against two-time defending state champion Chapman last week, allowing more than 500 yards and 49 points.
Now Emerald will turn its attention to another strong contender in the region.
“They’ve got a good football team over there at Woodruff,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to play, and hopefully we’ll go to Woodruff and play hard.”
Woodruff is in a rebuilding year after losing 20 players to graduation following the 2019 season, but the Wolverines have key returners in standout senior running back Shamare Dendy, junior wide receiver Zy Scott and sophomore quarterback Carson Tucker.
The Wolverines also brought back some key pieces on their offensive line. Defensively, they are strong in their linebacker corps and secondary.
Woodruff (1-1) came back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Union County 28-26 last week. Tucker, in his first year starting, threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns against Union County.
“Offensively, they’ve got quite a few playmakers and some good receivers,” DuBose said. “Defensively, they really get after the ball. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’ve had a good week of preparation and hopefully we’ll go out and play in a way that represents Emerald High School in a positive way.”
Emerald is still looking for more consistency in the double-wing offense. The Vikings were scoreless at halftime against Chapman last week, but put together a stronger showing in the second half.
Junior quarterback Nathaniel Parks threw his first touchdown pass of the season, and sophomore running back Jaylen Foster scored on a 13-yard scamper in the fourth. Sophomore Kareem Goode also saw time at quarterback and showed his athleticism.
“When you play a team like Chapman, they’re established and have a lot of confidence,” DuBose said. “A young team like us, I really challenged our guys at halftime to come out and continue to play and keep fighting. I was pleased with our effort in the second half. Hopefully we’ll build a little confidence off of that and move forward.”
Emerald has battled through injuries in the opening weeks of the season but expects to be fully healthy against Woodruff. Senior defensive lineman Cameron Gordon, who’s been limited by an ankle injury, will return after missing last week’s game.
“We’ve been missing him,” DuBose said. “He’s our leader, whether he’s playing or not. He’s a vocal leader for our kids, and he plays so hard. We’ve had a good week of practice and it looks like we’ll be at full speed with everyone.”