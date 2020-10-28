Lakelands football has an early start this week, as Emerald hits the road to play Broome tonight in its region finale.
Emerald, still searching for its first region win of the season, will have a quick turnaround after a loss to Union County last Friday.
“This will be a first for me,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “I don’t think I’ve ever played on a Wednesday night. It’s a very short week of preparation. I challenged our kids to come back to work on Monday and not drop our heads. Let’s continue to focus and get better.”
The Vikings (1-4 overall, 0-4 Region 3-3A) are trying to avoid going winless in the region for the second consecutive season. Emerald’s last region win came against Clinton in October 2018.
“One thing about our region is that there’s no easy nights,” DuBose said. “There are some very talented and well-coached teams within our region. The region is very strong from top to bottom.
“Here at Emerald, we’re building and gaining an identity of being a team that’s going to play hard, fast and physical. We’re starting to get that down a little bit, and, hopefully, we’ll continue to improve throughout the game against Broome.”
Broome is in the middle of a marathon run to end the regular season. The game against Emerald will be Broome’s second in the past five days. Broome lost Saturday to Chapman 48-24.
The Centurions (1-1 overall, 1-1 Region 3-3A) are frantically trying to make up crucial region games after shutting down twice this season because of positive COVID-19 cases.
Despite playing just two games thus far, Broome sits in second place in the region with a chance to make the playoffs after Clinton’s win against Woodruff last week.
Broome is set to play Woodruff on Monday, and it’ll end the regular season next Friday against Union County.
The Centurions are newcomers to Region 3-3A this season and return plenty of experienced playmakers, including versatile senior K.J. Morgan, who switches to wide receiver after playing quarterback in 2019.
Junior Dylan Ramirez has taken over at quarterback and has a strong backfield with senior running backs Bryant Davis and Kalvin Morales.
“They’re very big and athletic and seem like they all run pretty good,” DuBose said. “It’ll be a big challenge for our offensive and defensive lines. Hopefully we’ll block for our running backs and we’ll protect the football and continue to play hard.”
Emerald’s offense continues to make significant strides this season. The Vikings have scored at least 26 points and rushed for more than 250 yards in four of their five games. Emerald scored just 90 points in 10 games last season.
“We’ve got a pretty good offensive line and a good group of running backs,” DuBose said. “They block and run, and I’m super proud of them. We’ve just got to keep working and get stronger offensively and defensively. Hopefully we can go up to Broome and represent Emerald High School in a positive way.”