Emerald steps away from region play tonight to face Wade Hampton (Varnville) for the first time in school history.
Wade Hampton, led by Hall of Fame coach Jerry Brown, is coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons. The Red Devils reached the Class 3A Lower State championship game in the 2018 season.
“Their head coach, Dr. Jerry Brown, he’s been doing this for a very long time, and they’ll be a very well-coached team,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “They’ll be a big challenge for us to stop defensively.”
Wade Hampton moved down from Class 3A to Region 5-2A this season. The team opened the season with wins over Silver Bluff and Edisto, but didn’t play last week after its Week 3 opponent Pelion shut down because of COVID-19 issues.
Emerald and Wade Hampton have similar run-heavy offenses. The Red Devils already have 656 rushing yards through two games, and seven of the team’s nine touchdowns have come on the ground.
“Offensively, hopefully we can continue to improve and move the football,” DuBose said. “You’re going to have two really run-heavy teams going at it, and we want our offense to be a positive for our defense. We want to keep their offense on the sideline. Each team’s going to try and impose their will on the ground, so it should be a fun ballgame.”
The Vikings showed flashes of growth in last week’s 36-28 loss to Woodruff. Early miscues contributed to a 22-0 deficit for Emerald in the first half, but the team became more physical in the second half as it established the run offensively and forced two turnovers in the red zone defensively.
Emerald also rushed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns for the second time this season.
“When we started imposing our will, Woodruff didn’t really like it,” DuBose said. “To me, that was the biggest takeaway from that game. We’ve got to play a physical, grind-it-out type offensive game.
“Our kids are still learning our schemes and everything we want to do. The execution has been lacking at times, but we are getting better, and I praise our kids for that. We’re going to get better, and you’re starting to see that. I hope everybody is.”
Emerald’s defense returned to full strength last week but will be without starting safety Ean Ryans against Wade Hampton. Ryans, who has also been a productive kickoff returner for the Vikings, will miss the game after suffering a concussion against Woodruff.
“Wade Hampton’s going to be a very well-coached flexbone offense that’s going to give you a lot of rocket sweeps and option plays,” DuBose said. “They’ll be a big challenge, but we’ve had a solid week of preparation.”