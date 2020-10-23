Fresh off its first win of the season, Emerald will host defending region champion Union County on homecoming.
The Vikings snapped a 12-game losing streak and got their first win under coach Tad DuBose in last week’s blowout victory against Wade Hampton (Varnville). Emerald will be seeking continued momentum this week against another young region team in Union County.
“We were blessed to get us a win last week, and we’ve had a good week of preparation getting ready for Union County,” DuBose said. “Hopefully, we can keep going out and playing hard and representing Emerald High School in a positive way.”
The rebuilding Yellow Jackets suffered a big loss with the graduation of dual-threat quarterback KeSean Glover. The team returns just six starters in 2020. After going undefeated in the region last season, Union County has already lost its first two region games this year.
One of Union County’s most glaring rebuilds is on the offensive line, where it lost four starters from last year. Emerald’s defensive line had arguably its best showing last week with junior Robby Harrison and senior Cameron Gordon leading the way.
The Yellow Jackets do have some offensive pieces in place with running back Ke’Avis Savage, wide receiver Desmond Herbert and new quarterback JaBryson Hunter. Their defense has plenty of speed and key playmakers on the line in defensive ends Termaine Epps and Timmy Salter.
“Union County is still a really gifted and talented football team,” DuBose said. “Offensively, the quarterback is very dynamic. They’ve got two fast running backs, and they seem to be very fast on defense. They’re very well-coached and have a good football program. They’ll be a tremendous challenge for us, and I hope we’re ready for it.”
Emerald has made major strides offensively in the double-wing formation. In four games, the Vikings have already scored more points this season (110) than all of last season (90).
The season-high 42 points Emerald scored against Wade Hampton were the most the team has scored in a game since October 2018. Emerald has also rushed for more than 300 yards in three of its four games.
“Our kids are buying into the system of what we’re trying to do offensively,” DuBose said. “The offense that we’re running is a very blue-collar offense. You’ve got to pack your lunch and go to work and do it for four quarters. Our kids are starting to see the success that it can bring.”
DuBose said Emerald senior wingback Zacoyeis Elmore is a game-time decision against Union County. Elmore, who’s been a key part of Emerald’s rushing success, injured his ankle last week against Wade Hampton.