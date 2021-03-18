It started out as a joke.
That’s how Emerald boys soccer coach Grant Dickey recalled it when he suggested to all-region basketball stars Shep Forrester and Zacoyeis Elmore to come play soccer this spring.
For Forrester, it was an easy decision to trade in his basketball shoes for a pair of cleats because the senior played soccer in middle school. His teammate, however, was a bit more apprehensive. Elmore wanted to stay in shape for the football season but before the season began, the Vikings needed a goalkeeper after their returning keeper needed surgery.
“I told him he wasn’t going to be running that much and all I needed was his hands and his athleticism,” Dickey said. “I just remember saying, ‘He just needs to play one or two games and he is going to love it.’”
That’s all Elmore needed. In his second game as a keeper, he recorded a five-save shutout against Crescent and was voted the Emerald Cup Most Valuable Player.
“I was going to quit after the tournament,” Elmore admitted when he first started playing. “But after [the tournament], I started to like it more and get more comfortable.”
Forrester didn’t need that long to get acclimated as he tallied three goals in his first two games of the season.
“Z is one of my best friends,” Forrester said. “So I think for both of us we started enjoying [soccer] a lot more and we realized we really aren’t that bad.”
Despite not having a ton of in-game experience, Dickey said Forrester and Elmore have adjusted to the game nicely and noticed that he does not have to simplify the game for both players. Rather, he just lets their athleticism speak for itself.
“You’re always changing stuff depending on who you’re playing and stuff like that, but yeah, I mean, Shep knows the game,” Dickey said. “He’s a really smart kid, he’s played it, he knows it and he’s watched it. [With] Z, he’s just as smart and he’s just an athlete. You kind of just throw him out there and he fits right in.”