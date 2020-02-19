Emerald's boys clay shooting team won the SCDNR's first of three trap championships this year. The Vikings' girls team took fifth place.
Grayson Dixon won the boys division, contributing to Emerald's combined score of 119. Dixon posted a score of 45 out of 50 and won the boys title and the boys senior high shooter overall award. Dixon won a SCDNR scholarship of $1,500 for his performance.
Grant Whitehead had a score of 44 and Jack Wiseman scored 30. For the Vikings' girls team, Maggie Findley hit 21, Summer Cox hit 19 and Lauren Robinson hit 12.
This competition was the first of three trap championships toward the State Governor's Cup.