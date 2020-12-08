Emerald softball senior Elisabeth Tucker signed Tuesday to join Belmont Abbey’s program.
“I’m really excited to be in this program and I hope I can help them out with my play,” Tucker said. “I’m just really excited to be playing because it’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I just hope I can make my parents proud.”
Tucker is one of Emerald’s top returning hitters this upcoming season. In the Vikings’ only home game last spring, Tucker delivered a walkoff RBI single to open region play with a win.
She helped Emerald get off to a 5-1 start before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emerald figures to remain a top contender in Region 3-3A next season. The Vikings lost just one senior to graduation and will be led once again by Tucker and standout pitcher Lauralee Scott.
“After last year was cut short, it was really upsetting because we were doing really well,” Tucker said. “I was hoping we were going to go pretty far in the playoffs, but we’ve got basically everybody back, so hopefully this year will be even better for us.”
Belmont Abbey, led by second-year coach Tony Mele, has been on the rise in recent years. In the 2019 season, the Crusaders posted a 20-20 overall record during the regular season and earned the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament, where they upset No. 2 King.
The Crusaders were second in the conference last spring before the pandemic cut the season short.
“They run their program right and the coaches are really nice,” Tucker said. “I’m happy to be a part of it.”
Tucker said the school was also a good fit for her because of her interest in the medical field. She plans to major in biology.
“Academics was a big part of my decision, too,” Tucker said. “The school has a good track record for its graduate programs, and I definitely want to go to medical school. That played a big part in choosing to go there.”