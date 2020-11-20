Emerald softball standout senior Lauralee Scott signed Friday to join Furman’s program.
“It’s just great because this is everything you work for, and now it’s actually happening,” Scott said. “The hard work is paying off, so it just feels great. “
Scott, one of the most powerful and efficient pitchers in the area, said the Paladins’ recent success made the program a great fit for her. Furman has recorded 30-plus win seasons in four of the past six seasons.
“I wanted to go somewhere that’s competitive, and they play a lot of SEC teams,” Scott said. “It’s also close to home, which is what I wanted. I like the coaches and how they run their program. That’s one thing I admired and am happy to be a part of.”
Scott has been a key member of Emerald’s team for the past few seasons. The Vikings made history with a playoff win in Scott’s freshman year, and she helped Emerald get off to a 5-1 start last spring in her junior year.
Scott racked up 30 strikeouts in two wins against region foe Mid-Carolina before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emerald figures to be a top contender in Region 3-3A next season. The Vikings lost just one senior to graduation and will be spearheaded once again by Scott, who’s also a top batter on the team.
“I’m just looking forward to going out there and having fun because this is my last year of high school ball,” Scott said. “We’ll have pretty much everybody back next year, so I think we’ll be in really good shape. Last year, we did get cut short, so I just hope we can have more fun next season. That’s what we missed out on the most last year.”