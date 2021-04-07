Emerald softball was victorious in its first of two meetings with Greenwood as the Lady Vikings held on to win 5-4 over the Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
With commemorative banners to honor the seniors on the team hanging just behind the third base bleachers, it was once again the seniors, more specifically Zykia Chappelle and Lauralee Scott who carried the torch for Emerald in a close win.
“The top of the lineup put some hits together and I was just glad we got one in the sixth because that changed the dynamic of everything,” Emerald head coach Chasity Davis said. “Lauralee [Scott] had 17 strikeouts, you can’t ask much more than that out of your pitcher, we just need to play behind her. I was just glad we pulled it out.”
The top of the lineup that features three seniors Aniya Jones, Chappelle and Scott tallied four of the five runs scored in the win. However, the night was for Chappelle who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two doubles, one of which proved to be the game winner.
In the top of the sixth inning, Chappelle came to the plate with two away and runner on first. After falling behind in the count, Chappelle squared up a pitch from Greenwood starter Aubrey Holland and sent it to centerfield.
“The outfield was playing in on her and when they called time, I told her, ‘they are not respecting y’all out there, drive it,’ and she did that,” Davis said. “She kept her hands through the ball. It was beautiful. When you get on base, you have to score with them playing in like that. I knew Aniya was going to score, she is speedy, so I am glad we got her on base.”
The one-run cushion was all that was needed for Scott to pick up her second win on the season as she allowed three earned runs on four hits along with the 17 strikeouts.
“Lauralee Scott is a great players and our girls know that. We came back from spring break and they knew they were going to face her this week,” Greenwood head coach Gerald Gates said. “They’ve been trying to prep for her but when you face a great player like her, you have to have the mental attitude that I can beat that person. I told the girls pulled me off the bus I said ‘make sure that you respect your opponent, but don’t fear them,’ and I think it was a little fear at the beginning. I felt like we went up there worried that we won’t be able to hit her.”
The Lady Vikings and the Lady Eagles will face off once again tonight, this time at Greenwood High School.
“We’ll work on some stuff that we talked about tonight and hopefully we’ll make those adjustments tomorrow, and we’ll see where it goes from there,” Gates said.