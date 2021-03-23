The Emerald Vikings dropped its first game in regional play in a 7-0 loss to Broome High School on Tuesday.
It was a tough night for the Vikings offensively as they could only muster four hits in the loss.
“We kind of came out slow and I told them [after the game] the way you come out here will depict the way the game goes,” Emerald head coach Chasity Davis said.
Coupled with the lack of offense, the Vikings committed four errors that resulted in three runs for the Centurions. This forced Emerald starting pitcher senior Lauralee Scott to drive up her pitch count to get out of innings.
Despite this, Scott recorded a season-high in strikeouts, tallying 15 in the loss. She was also able to mitigate the damage caused by some of the errors as she allowed just two earned runs.
“She’s a boss,” Davis said. “She is one of the four seniors that we have here and she is going to [perform] like that. She’s going to throw strikes but we have to catch them So that 15 does really matter when there’s some of them are dropped and they get to first. She does what we need her to do but we have got to play behind her.”
Emerald will play Broome again at the end of April but for Davis and the rest of the team, the focus is on their next opponent Chapman.
“Hopefully, we can go to Chapman and have a better outcome,” Davis said.