After five years as an assistant on Emerald softball’s coaching staff, Chasity Davis has been promoted to head coach.
Davis will replace longtime head coach Donna Leopard next spring.
“I’m super excited to take over after the past couple of years of playing the role of assistant coach,” Davis said. “I’ve done most of the hands-on, physical work with the girls, so for them to be looking to me for guidance now, I’m looking forward to it.”
This will be Davis’ first head coaching position. She joined Emerald’s staff in 2015.
Davis said her familiarity with the program and its players should help guide her as she prepares to enter her first season as a head coach.
“The girls know me, which is specifically why I feel honored for this opportunity,” Davis said. “I truly think it will go well. I’ve called pitches and done most of the defensive stuff in the past, so I know the girls well. I’m committed to helping these girls get to the next level and compete to the best of their abilities.”
Emerald returns a talented roster next season and will only lose one senior in Brianne Eklund.
The Vikings got off to a 5-1 start before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Emerald appeared to be a top contender in a competitive Region 3-3A, and Davis said the team will maintain those high expectations next year.
“This team has so much potential,” Davis said. “I believe this past year was a hint of what this upcoming year can be. Our girls were learning and they’ve played together so much now. I think they’re ready to peak and excel and can only get better moving forward.”
Emerald will be led by rising senior standout pitcher Lauralee Scott, who racked up 30 strikeouts in two wins against region foe Mid-Carolina this season. Scott was the 2018 Index-Journal Player of the Year in softball.
Rising senior Elizabeth Tucker figures to be the top bat in the lineup for the Vikings. She delivered a walkoff hit in a 3-2 win over Mid-Carolina, Emerald’s only home game of 2020.
Overall, Emerald will have four seniors next season, and Davis has plenty of experience working with those players. She said those seniors should also help provide leadership for some of the younger players on the roster.
“The group of seniors we have coming up next year, I’ve been with them since they were in the seventh grade,” Davis said. “With this last season being cut short, I’m sure they’re ready to go out with a bang.”