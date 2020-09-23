Emerald will be the first Lakelands public-school football team in action tonight as it travels to face region foe Clinton to open the 2020 season.
Emerald’s game against Clinton was scheduled after an initial contest against Broome was postponed because of COVID-19 related issues. Clinton was scheduled to play Union County on Friday, but a Union County player tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
High school football teams across the state have been waiting for this week to arrive as the season officially begins a month later than planned. Emerald coach Tad DuBose will make his head-coaching debut against the Red Devils.
“I’m excited, and our kids are excited,” DuBose said. “You go back six, eight weeks and you wonder if this day was ever going to get here. It’s just a blessing to have the opportunity to go out and play a game. We’re thankful for the opportunity to play a region game.”
Emerald’s offense committed three turnovers in last year’s 28-14 loss to Clinton. The Vikings have made the switch to a double-wing offense this season and will be looking to make big strides offensively.
Sophomore running back Jaylen Foster and senior Damaruis Morton will lead a talented backfield. Junior Nathaniel Parks won the starting quarterback battle over sophomore Kareem Goode, but Goode will still see snaps on both sides of the ball.
“It’s a good thing to have two quarterbacks, and they had a great competition,” DuBose said. “Both of them pushed each other to get better. I have a lot of confidence in that (double-wing) offense. I’ve seen it do a lot of great things at Abbeville. It’ll just take a little time to get the whole package in, but we’ve got the bare basics in and we’ll try to hone in those things as we go.”
Clinton finished 4-7 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Red Devils have eight starters back on offense, including standout senior running back Kimon Quarles.
Junior Davis Wilson and sophomore Austin Copeland were in a battle for the starting quarterback job heading into the year. Wilson took the majority of snaps last season, but both players saw time in a preseason scrimmage against Blacksburg.
The Vikings’ defense once again figures to be the team’s biggest strength. Senior Cameron Gordon and junior Robby Harrison will lead a stout defense line.
Gordon, one of the Vikings’ top leaders, said it’ll be crucial for Emerald’s young team to get off to a strong start against Clinton since teams will open the year in region play.
“It feels great to kick off the season — we’re going to fight and we’re going to be ready,” Gordon said. “We’ve got to be ready from the jump. With us starting in region, it really is win or go home. We’ve got to have a sense of urgency to accomplish great things this season.”