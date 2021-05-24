Emerald senior Thomas Rude signed Monday to join the Maryville College men’s soccer program.
The all-state and all-region defender was a force for the Vikings as he tallied five goals and three assists this past season.
“He’s not just a great soccer player but an even better person, leader and as a teammate,” Emerald coach Grant Dickey said. “I don’t think (Maryville) understands what they are getting.”
Dickey said he always saw potential in Rude to play at the next level, saying that he saw Rude take big strides toward becoming a collegiate player.
“Without him, there wouldn’t have been a lot of success,” Dickey said. “He was our success. He played everything from defense, whenever we needed him, he would play the midfield and then played forward for us as well. He was everywhere for us. I knew he could play college soccer, especially with his work ethic.”
Rude said that he felt “special” to be one of the few players to get to sign to play soccer at the next level, saying he and his teammates put in a lot of work this season.
“It’s a new chapter in my life,” Rude said. “It’s exciting and a little scary because I’m going to someplace new and playing with people I’ve never met before and being a place I haven’t really seen in a while. I’m leaving home, so it’s a little scary, but exciting at the same time.”