Elias Ryans’ challenging recruiting process paid off in the end.
The Emerald senior signed Friday to play football at Methodist University, a Division III school in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Ryans had no offers heading into 2020, but Methodist started showing interest in late January.
Ryans visited the campus on Feb. 15 and committed to the football program last week.
“The recruiting process was long, and I definitely got frustrated, but it was worth it in the end,” Ryans said. “It feels good to be with Methodist. They’re one of the teams that was willing to give me a chance to come up there and perform. When I went up there, it really felt like home.”
Ryans said the Monarchs plan to use him as a linebacker. Ryans primarily played linebacker for Emerald, but he became a featured running back for the Vikings in his senior season.
Ryans averaged 5.1 yards per carry and rushed for 659 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for a season-high 184 yards in Week 6 against Newberry.
“When I switched to offense, I wasn’t sure how it would be,” Ryans said. “I just tried to do it for the team.”
Former Emerald football coach and current athletic director Tim McMahon said he was impressed with Ryans’ transition to the offensive side of the ball in his final season with the team.
“He’s really a linebacker,” McMahon said. “We asked him to play there since we were a little short with depth at that skills position last year. He never batted an eye and did a really good job with it. He played hard. He was a very physical runner. It just shows what kind of kid and teammate he was.”
On defense, Ryans recorded 38 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. McMahon said he’s excited about Ryans’ defensive potential at the next level.
“He’s a good tackler and a really tough kid,” McMahon said. “He’s just one of those kids that comes with his lunch pail every day. He can be easy to overlook, but when the dust settles, he’s usually a part of the solution. I just look for big things from him at the next level, because he won’t ever give up.”