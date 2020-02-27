Emerald senior Brianne Eklund signed Thursday to join Newberry's cheerleading program.
"This means a lot to me and I'm grateful to be able to have this experience," Eklund said. "I'm really ready to learn and achieve more of my goals."
Eklund said Newberry felt like a good fit for her because it immediately felt like home when she visited the school and got to meet with some of the members of the team.
"When I came onto the campus, I just felt really welcome there and fell in love with the team," she said. "I really like the school in general and all of their traditions."
Eklund said she'll likely major in business.
Emerald's cheerleading squad made it to the final round of the Class 3A Game Day Competition at USC Aiken last month. Eklund said she'll miss spending time with her Vikings teammates on game days.
"I can't really pick just one memory that stands out because we made memories every day as a family and as a team," Eklund said. "This team meant a lot to me and I love them. I'll always be an Emerald Viking and I'll come back here next year and keep supporting them."