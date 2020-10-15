First-year Emerald coach Tad DuBose has been confident his team would be able to turn the corner soon.
After a dominant offensive showing on the ground and timely turnovers on defense, Emerald seemed to do just that in a non-region matchup against Wade Hampton (Varnville). The Vikings rushed for 329 yards and forced two turnovers in a 42-7 win on Senior Night at Frank Hill Stadium.
The victory snapped a 12-game losing streak and gave DuBose his first win as a head coach.
“I’m so proud of our young people and so happy for our seniors,” DuBose said. “They came out here tonight and played against a good football team. I’m just tickled to death and so excited for them because we’re getting close.
“To see the hard work that they’re putting in is starting to pay off is really why we do what we do as coaches. I’m a blessed man to be where I’m at. I’m thankful for tonight and thankful for the effort these young men put out for our seniors tonight.”
Emerald controlled the clock and the line of scrimmage for the majority of the game. The Vikings took a 21-0 lead into halftime after two rushing touchdowns from Damaruis Morton and another rushing score from Jaylen Foster.
Morton finished with three touchdowns and Foster scored twice. Morton has come on strong in the last two games, rushing for 185 yards and five touchdowns.
“He works real hard and gives it to you,” DuBose said of Morton. “He plays hard. Whenever he can get in there and run is great, especially behind our offensive line, which played great and set the tone.”
Emerald’s defense forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter. Bradlee Jones returned the first fumble for an 81-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.
DuBose said the win will serve as a building block in the program’s continued rebuild.
“Just to see the smiles on our kids faces and for them to actually be happy was awesome,” DuBose said. “We’ve got the first one down, and we’ll go back to work next week. Just to get the first one is great for our program and great for our young people. I’m proud of all our coaches and players tonight. You can see the hard work starting to pay off.”
GAME SUMMARY
Wade Hampton 0 0 7 0 — 7
Emerald 0 21 7 14 — 42
SECOND QUARTER
E — Jaylen Foster 5 run (Billy Pruitt kick)
E — Damaruis Morton 2 run (Pruitt kick)
E — Morton 3 run (Pruitt kick)
THIRD QUARTER
WH — Jamian Risher 16 run (Cameron Clackum kick)
E — Foster 13 run (Pruitt kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Bradlee Jones 81 fumble recovery (Pruitt kick)
E — Morton 1 run (Ryan Holloway kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — WH: Jamian Risher 7-60, Andrew Robinson 15-43, Trey Kelly 5-39, Brayden Frazier 8-17, Keondre Bryant 2-12, Terrance Grant 1-1, Trent Anderson 2-(-1); E: Jaylen Foster 17-146, Damaruis Morton 20-90, Zacoyeis Elmore 10-73, Ryan Holloway 1-21, Nathaniel Parks 2-(-1).
Passing — WH: Frazier 2-3-0-33; E: Parks 1-2-1-15.
Receiving — WH: Kelly 1-20, Risher 1-13; E: Foster 1-15.
Records: Wade Hampton 2-1 overall, 2-0 Region 5-2A; Emerald 1-3 overall, 0-3 Region 3-3A
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Union County at Emerald