Noah Moore feels like he’ll have a target on his back.
Moore, Emerald’s two-time defending state champion in the 126-pound weight class, is headed back to the individual state wrestling championships for the third consecutive season.
This time around, Moore will be looking to capture a state title at 138 pounds.
The senior said he’s ready for the challenge.
“It’s another chance to prove everyone wrong, those people who think I’m overrated,” Moore said. “I just want to prove people wrong again and bring another title back to my school. It’s one last hurrah as a senior, and I’m just hoping to get it done.”
The state championships will take place at the Anderson Civic Center this Friday and Saturday. Along with Moore, the Vikings will send sophomore Justin Goode (160 pounds) and senior Bryson Jones (285) to state.
Emerald coach Andy Wright has been pleased with the progress his young, new-look team has made this season. The Vikings also had two wrestlers that fell one match short of qualifying for state.
“Coming into the season, we only had one kid on the team in Noah who was a qualifier last year,” Wright said. “He’s a two-time state champ, but to have Justin and Bryson qualify is a credit to them for the progress and improvement they’ve made this season. This group as a whole has come along well.”
Goode, ranked seventh in the state at 160, recovered from a first-round loss in the Class 3A Upper State tournament to take fourth place. He’s looking forward to taking part in the state tournament for the first time.
“After the first day, I didn’t even think I was going to qualify because I lost my first match,” Goode said. “I just had to focus up and wrestle how I know how to wrestle. It means a lot to be able to go to state.”
Jones, another first-time qualifier, has made significant strides over the course of the season and has become a more consistent wrestler for the Vikings.
“He’s really turned a corner in the past month,” Wright said of Jones. “I think these last couple of individual tournaments we’ve went to toward the end of the year helped him a lot.”
Jones, ranked fifth in the state in the heavyweight class, will be playing football for The Citadel next fall.
After missing the playoffs in football in his senior season, Jones said he’s excited for the opportunity to compete in the finals in wrestling.
“It’s my first time, and I’m just looking to enjoy the experience,” Jones said. “I can’t wait to compete against the best. I’ve been working for this since the beginning of the season. To be able to go and enjoy it and spend time with the other guys means a lot.”
As for Moore, if he can get through his opening matches, the second-ranked wrestler in his weight class could potentially face top-ranked Matthew Williams of West-Oak for the second straight weekend. Moore fell to Williams in the Upper State final.
Wright said preparation for the state tournament can always be a challenge because of the team’s unfamiliarity with some of the top wrestlers from the Lower State. Practices this week have focused on cleaning up some mistakes from the Upper State tournament.
“We’re just trying to critique a few things that we want to fix from Upper State,” Wright said. “We’re critiquing the little things. We’ve made some adjustments from Upper State with all three of these guys and we’ve got a good gameplan. As long as we execute, we’ll be all right.”