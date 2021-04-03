Revenge is sweet, especially when the team can enact it on an opponent that defeated them by double digits just a week prior.
In Emerald's 4-3 win Saturday afternoon, the Vikings were able to even the season series with Broome and pick up their first win in region play.
"Last time we played Broome we lost 14-0," Emerald coach Colby Painter said. "We struggled defensively and we weren't swinging the bats very well. This is the first game where we have played a complete baseball game, offensively and defensively."
The game started with a bang as Emerald's Caleb McLaughlin took a 1-0 pitch to right-centerfield for a triple. The senior would finished going 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs scored.
It did not take long for McLaughlin to come home, as fellow senior Jordan Bearden followed up both triples with two RBI singles.
"It's always good to get your first guy on, especially with a triple," Painter said. "(McLaughlin) is swinging the bat well. He's seeing it well. He's made some adjustments, and it's nice to see that pay off for him. If he's rolling and he gets on in the first inning, I'd say about 85% of the time we're going to score a run, especially with (Bearden) coming up after him."
The early lead was all that was needed for Vikings pitcher Chris Smith, who pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out two in the win.
"Chris is definitely a strike thrower. He is going to make our defense work and make plays and, when you have a guy that is throwing strikes, your defense is always aware, they're on the balls of their feet ready to make a play," Painter said. "We made really good plays up the middle. Everything was running smoothly and the pace of the game was quicker."
Painter said it's an important step for his team to be able to battle and win a close region game like they did against Broome, which he thinks will prepare the Vikings for the tougher competition in the playoffs.
"It is good to see when adversity hits, how do they react," Painter said. "It's good to have these (games) early on because, when the playoffs do come along, we can handle adversity a little bit better."