SPARTANBURG — In its last opportunity to win a region game this season, Emerald made a splash on the road against Broome.
The Vikings battled through heavy rain throughout Wednesday’s game and cruised to a 28-14 victory behind a powerful rushing attack. With the win, Emerald avoided going winless in the region for the second consecutive season.
“We talked to them before the game about not letting the elements be an excuse for anything,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “Both teams had to go play in it, and our kids played really well tonight against a good team in Broome.”
The win also marks Emerald’s first region victory in more than two years. The Vikings’ last region win came against Clinton on Oct. 19, 2018.
“I didn’t know it had been that long since this team had a region win,” DuBose said. “We’re trying to change a culture around here. Our region’s pretty good, so anytime you can get a region win is big.”
Emerald senior running back Damaruis Morton led the way with two rushing touchdowns. With the game tied at 14-14 and less than a second to play in the first half, junior quarterback Nathaniel Parks tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Zacoyeis Elmore to give Emerald a 21-14 lead at halftime.
That was all the cushion Emerald needed. The defense held Broome scoreless in the second half and the offense padded the lead with a touchdown run from Morton late in the fourth quarter.
“Our offense executed really well, and we showed we can put the ball in the air a little bit too, even though that might shock a few people,” DuBose said. “The offensive line was able to dominate the line of scrimmage , and our running backs ran hard.”
Emerald has seen significant improvement under the first-year coach DuBose this season. The Vikings have exceeded last year’s win total, and DuBose said he hopes the region win will serve as another building block for the program.
“I told the guys that when we walk out the locker room tonight, let’s start a transformation,” DuBose said. “We’re starting to transform the Emerald football program into what it’s going to be. We have a young football team, and they keep working hard. I’m just tickled and blessed to be a part of it.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 6 15 0 7 — 28
Broome 7 7 0 0 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
B — Bryant Davis 7 run (Shane Blackwood kick)
E — Damaruis Morton 1 run (kick fails)
SECOND QUARTER
E — Jaylen Foster 2 run (conversion fails)
E — Safety
B — K.J. Morgan 11 pass from Dylan Ramirez (Blackwood kick)
E — Zacoyeis Elmore 28 pass from Nathaniel Parks (Billy Pruitt kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Morton 2 run (Pruitt kick)
Records: Emerald 2-4 overall, 1-4 Region 3-3A; Broome 1-2 overall, 1-2 Region 3-3A
Next game: 11/6, Greenwood at Emerald