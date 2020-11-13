HONEA PATH — Emerald couldn’t put together a consistent offensive attack early in the first half and never recovered in a 26-6 loss to Belton-Honea Path in the regular season finale for both teams.
Belton-Honea Path opened scoring with two quick passing touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead. The Vikings recorded two interceptions in the second quarter, but couldn’t muster a scoring drive and went into the break scoreless for the second consecutive week.
“When BHP starts fast and has success early, they’re hard to beat,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “That’s a credit to them. They hit us with two quick scores early. We hung in there and battled, but they’ve got a good football team and a tradition-rich program. That’s what we’re building toward.”
The Bears added onto their commanding lead with a 60-yard run from quarterback Tyler Fields on the first play of the third quarter. Emerald’s lone score came on a 2-yard touchdown run from senior running back Damaruis Morton early in the fourth.
Although it ended the season on a two-game losing skid, Emerald showed significant progress this season under the first-year coach DuBose. A young Vikings team found an offensive identity and will return several key starters next season.
“We’ll go back to work as soon as we can, have a good offseason and get bigger, faster and stronger,” DuBose said. “I’m excited because our system is in place and our kids are starting to understand what we’re trying to do. The future is bright at Emerald High School and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 0 0 0 6 — 6
Belton-Honea Path 13 0 6 7 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
BHP — Kaleb Horne 32 pass from Tyler Fields (conversion fails)
BHP — Eli Strickland 20 pass from Fields (Zach Morrison kick)
THIRD QUARTER
BHP — Fields 60 run (conversion fails)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Damaruis Morton 2 run (conversion fails)
BHP — Jauron Pruitt 4 run (Morrison kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Jaylen Foster 15-62, Damaruis Morton 11-37, Zacoyeis Elmore 11-31, Ean Ryans 5-16, Nathaniel Parks 5-3; BHP: Tyler Fields 13-165, Jauron Pruitt 9-48, Dusty Hester 9-38, Eugene Scott 2-30.
Passing — E: Parks 3-9-1-27; BHP: Fields 3-7-2-54.
Receiving — E: Morton 1-18, Billy Pruitt 1-5, Ryan Holloway 1-4; BHP: Horne 1-32, Eli Strickland 2-22.
Records: Emerald 2-6 overall, 1-4 Region 3-3A; Belton-Honea Path 3-3 overall, 1-3 Region 1-3A