Annie Cavalier has been hired as Emerald’s new volleyball coach.
Cavalier joins the Vikings after leading a strong Hilton Head Island Middle School team. Cavalier coached three undefeated season in Hilton Head and won three county championships.
“My background is coaching middle school, but we had a pretty intense middle school team, so I’m hoping to bring that same excitement and intensity to Emerald High,” Cavalier said.
Cavalier went 61-9 coaching Hilton Head Island Middle School. She served as an assistant coach and head coach in five years at the school.
Cavalier joins the school at an unprecedented time. She isn’t sure how she will start summer workouts because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s probably going to be a challenge, as it is for most fall sports coaches and fall sports athletes,” Cavalier said. “Especially, I know football is really making some changes. We’re kind of just waiting and seeing how it all is going to play out.”
The Phase 1 guidelines released by the South Carolina High School League and SC DHEC stipulate that shared sports equipment such as volleyballs can’t be used.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Cavalier started her career in Hilton Head after graduating from Slippery Rock University in Butler County, Pennsylvania, with degrees in environmental geoscience and secondary education. She grew up playing volleyball, tennis and lacrosse.
Cavalier will teach environmental science at Emerald.
“I’ve always been an outdoor person,” Cavalier said. “I want to be outside as much as possible. I want them to learn something in the classroom that they can walk outside and say, ‘Oh, I know what kind of tree that is,’ or ‘I know what kind of cloud that is.’”