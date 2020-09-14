Greenwood and Emerald football teams will scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. today at J.W. Babb Stadium.
Tickets for the scrimmage are $5 and can be bought online at greenwoodathletics.com.
Greenwood District 50 also released its COVID-19 guidelines for the season, which starts Sept. 25.
Tickets for home games for either school will be $8 and can be purchased with cash at locations around Greenwood. Sports Break and the Dixie Drive-In will sell tickets for games at both schools. Promised Land Grocery will sell Emerald tickets. Brian Schoch Insurance and Besto of Greenwood will sell Greenwood tickets.
Games at Emerald’s Frank Hill Stadium will accommodate 1,500 spectators. The Emerald gym will allow 240 spectators and the Greenwood gym will allow 216 spectators. Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium will allow 2,500 fans for the scrimmage as well as each home game this season.
Both schools will use Home Field Ticketing to sell tickets on greenwoodathletics.com and emeraldathletics.com.
Face coverings will be required for entry to athletic events at both schools. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all events. Metal detector screening and the no bag policy will remain in place.
Student sections will not be designated at any event.
Only authorized personnel will be allowed on the playing surface.
No gold cards, activity passes or Hall of Fame passes will be accepted this year.