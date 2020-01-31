Emerald saw its commanding lead evaporate in the final minutes of Friday’s game against Newberry, but the Vikings delivered a crucial final run.
After Newberry opened the fourth quarter on a 12-2 run and ultimately took a one-point lead, Emerald went on a 7-1 run in the final two minutes to secure a 74-69 victory.
Emerald ended a five-game losing skid with the win.
“That was real big for us to do tonight, we’ve all been wanting to end that losing streak very badly,” Emerald coach Megan Parks said. “It’s not easy taking five losses in a row. We worked hard these last two days of practice to do what we needed to do to end it.”
An explosive offensive showing in the first half helped the Vikings build an early advantage. Emerald scored over 20 points in the first and second quarter to take a 43-30 lead into halftime.
Emerald had nearly three players in double figures at halftime, with Lauren Livingston, Keonna Hankinson and Ta’Kaira Watson leading the way offensively.
Emerald took a 14-point lead into the final quarter, but a fierce comeback from Newberry caused offensive struggles for the Vikings, who squandered what was once a 22-point advantage.
Emerald ultimately regrouped and made key free throws down the stretch to pull away. Hankinson finished with a game-high 24 points, while Livingston followed with 18.
“The goal was to get back up and run the clock out,” Parks said. “We kind of blew the lead towards the middle of the fourth, but we still found a way to execute. I’m really proud of them.”
Emerald now sits in fifth place in Region 3-3A, one game behind Newberry for the final playoff spot.
Parks said she’ll be using last year’s region championship and run to the Upper State championship game as fuel for her team to finish the region schedule strong.
“That’s the goal,” Parks said. “We’re taking this and using it as motivation. We’re the reigning champs. We want to at least get back in the playoffs and go from there.”
GAME SUMMARY
Newberry 19 11 15 24 — 69
Emerald 22 21 16 15 — 74
Scoring — E: Keonna Hankinson 24, Lauren Livingston 18, Ta’Kaira Watson 16, Amari Goodman 12, Asia Frazier 2, Sherell Drake 2.
3-pointers — E: Goodman 2, Livingston 1.
Record: Emerald 9-7 overall, 2-5 Region 3-3A
Next: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Emerald at Woodruff