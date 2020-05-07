Emerald senior Cameron McGahee signed to join Converse College’s women’s soccer team.
McGahee originally planned to attend the University of South Carolina before Converse head coach Scott Fogarty contacted McGahee in March about joining the Valkyries’ program.
“This means a lot because this wasn’t planned at all,” McGahee said. “I got a text message on my birthday (March 19) from the Converse coach, asking if I had been recruited for soccer. We went from there, and it was a blessing.
“I wanted a smaller college and a homey feel. Converse was that small, homey feel I was looking for. It also gave me the opportunity to keep playing soccer, which is something that I love to do.”
McGahee has served as a utility player in her four years playing for Emerald. She has been a team captain in three of those years.
In her freshman season, she mostly saw time at midfield and on defense before eventually moving to the forward position.
Last season, McGahee helped lead the Vikings to the playoffs for the first time in several years. Third-year coach Henry Ndam didn’t win a single match his first season, but Emerald finished fourth in its region and made the playoffs in 2019.
McGahee saw time as a goalie this season because Emerald lacked depth at the position. The Vikings went 2-1 before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I volunteered to be the goalie this season, so I’ve played every position on the field,” McGahee said. “It took a long time to hit me that the last game we played was my last game. It was unfortunate and I didn’t really recognize that until I was stuck at home. I was really bummed for a while, but then I got the message from Converse and now I get to play for four more years.”
McGahee said she expects to be used as a utility player at Converse as well. She plans to study political science.