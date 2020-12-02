Standout newcomer Kendahl Spearman and senior TaKairah Watson paced a steady offensive for Emerald as it cruised to a 60-19 win over Calhoun Falls.
Emerald opened the game on a 29-0 run with a stifling defensive effort. The Vikings created turnovers by jumping passing lanes and didn’t allow Calhoun Falls’ first score until late in the second quarter.
“We wanted to work on man defense and pressuring the ball, and I think we were able to do a good job of that,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “We played well enough defensively for us to sprint out ahead and give us some cushion.”
Watson led all scorers with 18 points. Spearman, who transferred from Greenwood after her freshman season, finished with 14 points.
Spearman, a sophomore point guard, appears next in line to lead the Vikings after the graduations of former stars Quadijah Moore and Lauren Livingston.
“She’s still young and she’s still learning to read defenses, but she’s an outstanding talent,” Rollinson said. “I think she’s got tremendous upside, and she’s going to get there. She can lead us to where we need to get.”
Calhoun Falls has young talent of its own. Eighth-grader Autumn Thomas, who scored 28 points in the season opener against Palmetto Christian, continued her strong start to the year with a team-high 11 points.
Jasmine Cade, who finished with 8 points, was the only other player to score on a cold shooting night for the Flashes.
“Hopefully the game tonight will get us better for our region,” Calhoun Falls coach Joseph Cade said. “We couldn’t hit shots and were outrebounded, so we’re going to have to learn from this loss. I think we can be competitive when we get into our region, but tonight was just rough for us. We were outmanned and outhustled, but we’ll be OK.”
Emerald will continue non-region play against its crosstown rival as Spearman prepares to make her return Friday night to Greenwood High.
“It’s going to be a test, and even without Kendahl over there, they’re still a formidable team,” Rollinson said. “Battling big Hailey Chiles inside is going to be the biggest challenge for us. She’s a monster, and so is (Erianna Wardlaw), who Kendahl will be guarding for sure. I’m looking forward to it.”
Calhoun Falls 0 5 5 9 — 19
Emerald 21 14 16 9 — 60
Scoring — CF: Autumn Thomas 11, Jasmine Cade 8; E: TaKairah Watson 18, Kendahl Spearman 14, Amari Goodman 8, Aniyah Goode 5, Tyiona Tenant 4, Valasha Byrd 4, Asia Frazier 3, Destiny Collier 2, Talia Morton 2.