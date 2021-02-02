A cold stretch filled with frustration resulted in Emerald’s 50-36 loss Tuesday to Woodruff.
With the game tied at 34-34 and under five minutes remaining, Woodruff went on a 16-2 run to hand Emerald its second consecutive loss.
“We were outrebounded and probably outscored in the post,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “We have to show improvement in the post. If we can get more out of our post play, I think we’ll be OK. I may have handcuffed our guards by telling them to get to the basket instead of looking to shoot first. That’s on me. I’ve just got to let them play. We’ll come back and clean things up.”
It was a physical game that saw tempers flare late in the fourth quarter. Emerald was ultimately called for a technical foul after a heated battle for a loose ball.
Woodruff extended its lead to double digits on the foul shots.
“It was a lot of emotions tonight, and if we could’ve controlled our emotions, it might’ve turned out a little better for us,” Rollinson said. “Woodruff has always played physical, and we’ve just got to be mature and not let it get to us because it’s part of the game.”
Emerald will look to bounce back Friday when it hosts Clinton, the top team in the region. The Vikings are second in the region and will likely control their own destiny in the playoff race.
“With Clinton coming in, we’ve got to go out there and play hard the whole time,” Rollinson said. “We’ve got to leave emotions on the sideline and just play basketball. We’re going to have to work really hard against Clinton if we want to stay in this race for the playoffs.”
GAME SUMMARY
Woodruff 6 13 13 18 — 50
Emerald 7 10 12 7 — 36
Scoring — W: Brooke Bailey 17, Lillie Rhodes 11, Yazmine Moates 11, Maddie Grace Runyans 7, Natalie Montjoy 2, Jensyn Turner 2. E: Kendahl Spearman 18, TaKairah Watson 13, Tiyonia Tennant 2, Destiny Collier 2, Amari Goodman 1.
Records: Woodruff 12-6 overall, 5-3 Region 3-3A; Emerald 6-2 overall, 4-1 Region 3-3A