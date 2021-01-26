A strong defensive effort and a steady offensive showing Tuesday night from sophomore Kendahl Spearman powered Emerald to a 55-27 win over Broome.
Spearman finished with a game-high 23 points to help the Vikings win their third straight Region 3-3A game and remain undefeated in the region.
It was an encouraging start to a busy week that will see Emerald play three games in four school days. The Vikings are making up region games after a month-plus layoff because of COVID-19 issues.
Emerald will host Chapman 6 p.m. today and then travel to face Chapman on Friday.
“After Broome tonight, it’ll definitely be interesting to see how things turn out from playing the same team twice in a span of three days,” said Emerald assistant coach Megan Parks, who is serving as the acting head coach for Merv Rollinson. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Emerald struggled offensively early on against Broome, with Amari Goodman scoring the game’s first points on a 3-pointer with three minutes left in the first quarter.
Spearman then jump-started Emerald’s offense and the Vikings remained active on defense to stifle the Centurions. Emerald led wire-to-wire and took a commanding 26-10 lead into halftime as it stayed undefeated at home.
“We seemed a little tired tonight, so our offense struggled, but we managed it and it was encouraging to see our defense pick up for us,” Parks said. “We played through the adversity.”
GAME SUMMARY
Broome 4 6 12 5 — 27
Emerald 10 16 13 16 — 55
Scoring — E: Kendahl Spearman 23, TaKairah Watson 13, Amari Goodman 10, Destiny Collier 5, Asia Frazier 4. B: Destiny West 8, Sonnia Eison 7, Tashayla Miller 3, Ezra Norris 3, Peyton Sullivan 3, Morgan Sexton 2, La’nesha Lyles 1.
Records: Broome 2-9 overall, 0-3 Region 3-3A; Emerald 5-1 overall, 3-0 Region 3-3A