Emerald used an 11-1 run midway through the fourth quarter to sneak past Clinton 38-30 and take the top spot in Region 3-3A.
For the second consecutive game, Emerald found itself in a tight battle with another region opponent. Frustration and cold shooting got the best of Emerald in Tuesday’s loss to Woodruff, but the Vikings responded with a key win on Friday.
After going into the fourth with a one-point lead, Emerald took control on both ends of the court to gain separation.
“It was very important for us to stay at the top of the region and not share that with title with anybody,” Emerald assistant coach Breshay Johnson said. “It was good for our seniors on Senior Night to get that. Hopefully we can secure home-court advantage in the playoffs.”
Emerald displayed a more balanced effort against Clinton. Kendahl Spearman led the way with 15 points and had a steady supporting cast back her after fellow guard TaKairah Watson was limited by an injury.
“That took the pressure off Kendahl to win the game for us,” Johnson said. “We’ve been preaching that. If we can get 10-15 points from our top two or three scorers, that will always give us a better chance to win.”
Emerald remains in catch-up mode after a month-plus layoff because of quarantine. The Vikings have three region games remaining and can lock up the top playoff spot if they win out.
“I’m glad we saw the girls respond the way they did tonight,” Johnson said. “That let us know that loss Tuesday night bothered them. We’re happy to get result tonight and keep pushing.”
GAME SUMMARY
Clinton 4 9 9 8 — 30
Emerald 9 8 6 15 — 38
Scoring — C: Dana Kinard 11, De’Shanti Watts 8, Tinique Austin 5, Taneal Evans 4, Asia Boyd 2. E: Kendahl Spearman 15, Destiny Collier 7, Amari Goodman 6, Aniyah Goode 5, Tiyonia Tennant 3, TaKairah Watson 2.
Records: Clinton 6-4 overall, 4-3 Region 3-3A; Emerald 7-3 overall, 5-2 Region 3-3A