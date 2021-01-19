After a month-plus layoff because of COVID-19 issues, Emerald girls basketball coach Merv Rollinson is hopeful his team can finish the season on a positive note.
The Vikings will return to the court tonight as they hit the road to face Woodruff at 6 p.m. Emerald, which hasn’t played since Dec. 8, has dealt with multiple quarantines this season.
The team has gone into two quarantines, and Rollinson is in his third. Emerald assistants Megan Parks and Breshay Johnson will serve as acting head coaches for the team until Rollinson is cleared to return.
Rollinson said Emerald will be eager to play in its region opener.
“The girls have really been looking forward to getting back on the court,” Rollinson said. “They were quite disappointed when the second quarantine hit. Hopefully all of the nagging injuries have healed and the excitement of returning to play will energize our efforts in a hostile environment (tonight).”
Before the shutdown, the Vikings had gotten off to a strong start in non-region play. Emerald defeated Calhoun Falls and Greenwood before a road loss to Saluda.
Sophomore guard Kendahl Spearman, who transferred from Greenwood, shined in the team’s first three games. She scored 34 points against her former school and looks to be Emerald’s next star player after the graduations of Quadijah Moore and Lauren Livingston.
Rollinson said practice time has been limited because of the South Carolina High School League’s return-to-play guidelines, but he’ll be looking for Emerald to shake off the rust and get back to game speed against Woodruff.
“Our practice time together has been scarce,” Rollinson said. “We’ve been able to work on the basics, but not much more.”
After the early success in December, Emerald will jump right into region play with a busy schedule ahead. The Vikings will play five games in the next 10 days as they vie for a playoff spot and a strong finish to the season.
“Going into region play, our guards have to be aggressive,” Rollinson said. “TaKairah Watson, Kendahl Spearman, Tiyonia Tennant and Amari Goodman have to be ready to play every night. At this point, we’ve got to be good at the basics. Fortunately for us, the Saluda game showed us a lot we needed to focus on. I’m hoping we can stay safe and finish out the season on a positive note.”