Emerald returns to Frank Hill Stadium facing a tall task in its home opener.
The Vikings will host two-time defending state champion Chapman at 7:30 tonight. Chapman joins Region 3-3A this season and remains a powerhouse in Class 3A. The Panthers have won 47 of their past 49 games.
“We’re extremely excited to have our home opener, and we’re going to play a really well-coached and fast, physical football team,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “Chapman’s got a great program. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to compete and continue to get better each and every week. Hopefully, we’ll see some improvements this week from last week.”
Emerald suffered an overtime road loss to Clinton in the season opener, but it made significant strides on offense after struggling to score for most of the 2019 season.
Sophomore Jaylen Foster and senior Zacoyeis Elmore led the way in the double-wing offense, accounting for 308 rushing yards behind a strong offensive line.
DuBose said he expects the offense to keep improving as the Vikings progress more into the double-wing package. Emerald also wants to get junior quarterback Nathaniel Parks more involved. Parks completed his only pass for 11 yards.
“I was very pleased last week with the way we ran the football,” DuBose said. “We threw one pass and completed one pass, but we’re going to have to get to where we’re more versatile. It’ll just take a little bit of time, but we’ll get there.”
Chapman, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 3A poll, has reloaded on offense after losing eight starters, including standout quarterback Mikele Colasurdo.
Junior quarterback Drew Settle steps into the starting role and has a bevy of speedy targets. Settle, despite being Colasurdo’s backup, racked up 1,000 yards in 2019.
Emerald’s defense will be without one of its key pieces in senior lineman Cameron Gordon, who injured his ankle during the first half of the season opener. Gordon saw limited snaps in the second half.
“He’s such a good player and wants to play so hard, so it’s very frustrating to see a kid like him go through an injury like that,” DuBose said. “With us being banged up defensively, we’ve got to weather the storm dealing with their offense. They’re fast-paced and throw the ball around and try to run you.”
Junior kicker Billy Pruitt will be sidelined by a hip injury. Senior Ryan Halloway, the team’s kickoff specialist, will handle all kicking duties.
DuBose said limiting special teams miscues will be crucial against Chapman. Emerald allowed an 85-yard touchdown return on its first kickoff against Clinton, and Clinton also scored on a muffed punt. The Vikings also missed an extra point and had an extra point and a field goal blocked.
“With everything so condensed this year, we haven’t had much time to practice those special teams live,” DuBose said. “We’ve tried to shore those things up this week. Hopefully, we’ll see that improve this week because we spent a lot of time on it in practice.”