Emerald senior Zacoyeis Elmore signed Thursday to join the Erskine College football program.
“It’s very exciting because from where I grew up, I didn’t think I was going to be here,” Elmore said. “It’s just very exciting.”
Elmore played a multitude of different positions with the Vikings, including quarterback, cornerback and running back. He also played varsity basketball and varsity soccer while at Emerald.
“We are very proud of him,” Emerald head football coach and assistant athletic director Tad Dubose said. “We’re happy for him and his family you know anytime a young person gets the opportunity to move on and play a game at the next level and advance their education, it’s awesome day.”
Dubose said he is rooting for Elmore because he has worked hard to get to the position he is now.
“Z is a great young man, he’s got a great work ethic, and he’s got a million dollar smile,” Dubose said. “For all young people who have dreams of trying to play at the next level [but] such a small percentage get that opportunity. Once again, a young person with the personality and the work ethic of Z, you’re pulling for him.”
Elmore said he loves Shap Boyd and the rest of the Erskine coaching staff and said Erskine “feels like home.”
“I really achieved one of my goals,” Elmore said. “My dream is coming true.”