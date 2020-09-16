Emerald’s football team will travel to play Clinton its season opener at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24.
After a Broome High School student tested positive for COVID-19, Emerald was forced to look for another foe for its opener. Spartanburg County School District 3 suspended practices and games until Sept. 28.
Clinton was scheduled to play Union County on Sept. 25, but a Union County player tested positive for COVID-19. Union County football suspended practices and games until Sept. 29.
Emerald’s junior varsity football team will host Clinton at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 The varsity Clinton team will host Emerald at Wilder Stadium.