Emerald’s first football game of the season, an away region game at Broome High School set for Sept. 25, will be rescheduled after Spartanburg County School District 3 announced a positive COVID-19 case by a Broome student.
“Spartanburg County School District Three was made aware of a student athlete testing positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “Although the student is asymptomatic and DHEC believes they caught the virus outside of the school, District Three will always prioritize our students’ and staff’s safety. This means we will be postponing all varsity football practices and games until September 28, 2020.”
The district stated it is cooperating with DHEC’s recommendation to have all varsity football players considered close contacts quarantined for 14 days.
Broome was set to face Landrum in a jamboree at Gaffney High School Saturday.
Emerald will now play its first football game of the season on Oct. 2 at home against Chapman.
The SCHSL’s plan for the football season accommodates rescheduled football games to be placed at the end of the seven-week schedule.