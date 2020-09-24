CLINTON — A late rally by Clinton, capped by an 8-yard touchdown run from Kimon Quarles in overtime, handed Emerald a 32-26 loss at Wilder Stadium Thursday night.
Emerald led 26-20 with just under nine minutes left before Clinton scored the game’s final two scores in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Vikings had a field-goal attempt blocked on its only possession in overtime.
“The football wasn’t always pretty, but our kids gave us a good effort tonight,” first-year Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “I’m so proud of my kids. We came out and played hard tonight. We’ve come a long way and we’ll continue to work. Tonight, we faced some adversity, but with the way our kids competed and played, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Emerald’s double-wing offense looked strong early. The Vikings put together consistent drives behind a powerful rushing attack led by sophomore Jaylen Foster and senior Zacoyeis Elmore.
Foster ran for a game-high 182 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns. Elmore added 126 yards and two touchdowns. A young offensive line set the tone for Emerald’s running game.
“The offensive line played a lot better tonight, and they have put in a lot of work,” DuBose said. “Our offensive coaches have done a wonderful job working with these young people. We started a junior and four sophomores up front. I’m super excited with their effort tonight.”
For much of last season, Emerald struggled with costly turnovers and untimely penalties. The Vikings fumbled twice and allowed an 85-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, but their defense forced two turnovers of its own to make up for the miscues.
“Turnovers will kill you, and we’ll continue to work on the little things,” DuBose said. “That’s fundamentals. We’ll get better and clean things up, but I’m proud of my kids.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 13 7 0 6 0 — 26
Clinton 13 0 0 13 6 — 32
FIRST QUARTER
E — Zacoyeis Elmore 8 run (Billy Pruitt kick)
E — Elmore 18 run (kick blocked)
SECOND QUARTER
E — Jaylen Foster 1 run (Pruitt kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Foster 23 run (kick fails)
OVERTIME
C — Kimon Quarles 8 run
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Foster 25-182, Elmore 18-126, Damaruis Morton 9-24, Nathaniel Parks 1-0.
Passing — E: Parks 1-1-0-11.
Receiving — E: Ryan Halloway 1-11.
Records: Emerald 0-1 (0-1 Region 3-3A), Clinton 1-0 (1-0 Region 3-3A)
Next game: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chapman at Emerald