It was a tale of two softball games for Emerald as it lost a key region matchup to Union County, 22-6.
Despite the lopsided score, the Vikings were down by just one run through four innings of play. However in the bottom of the fourth inning, Emerald starting pitcher, senior Lauralee Scott, was hit in the right hand by a pitch from Union County starting pitcher Kamryn Akins. Scott would return to the mound to pitch in the top of the fifth but was relieved after the inning.
“We were right there with them at the beginning of the game,” Emerald head coach Chasity Davis said. “Lauralee [Scott] getting hit was the difference. It sucks because she is our ace and I know she wants to be able to go but when she can’t go then it becomes we have to take care of her because she is going to the next level.”
Despite not being able to finish the game on the mound, Scott made her presence felt going 3-for-3 with two homeruns and tallying four RBIs. Fellow senior Zykia Chappelle would tally two hits of her own and score two runs in the loss.
Even with consistent hitting from the top of the lineup, the Vikings couldn’t string runs together as Union County allowed just seven hits for the game.
The inconsistency on offense was found on defense as well for Emerald as eight of the 17 runs scored in the final three innings would come with two outs.
“The errors really hurt us because even before the [fifth inning] those runners shouldn’t have been on if we had made the plays we needed to make,” Davis said. “A play here or there with Lauralee back on the mound, we don’t get down that bad, it’s a consistency thing.”
The Vikings will wrap up its first of four region games left on the schedule with a rematch with Broome on Tuesday, a team that Vikings lost to 7-0 earlier in the season.
“We will figure it out,” Davis said. “Right it’s kind of seems like it is too late to click, but I know if we finish off strong we could make some kind of chaos in our region. If we keep fighting and show a little bit more heart in these next few games we have coming, I feel like they’ll can pull it together.”