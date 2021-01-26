Emerald used an 11-0 run down the stretch Tuesday night to pull away from Broome for a 52-44 win and keep pace in the Region 3-3A playoff race.
With the game tied at 36-36 with under four minutes to play, the Vikings became more aggressive offensively and ultimately took a commanding 47-36 lead late.
“We were able to hit some free throws in that stretch and we played a little better defense,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “When we got the 11-point lead, we had some more missed defensive assignments, but I saw us remain poised and not panic. We’ve been through (these game swings) all year long, and I was real pleased they were able to hold on again.”
Shep Forrester paced Emerald’s offense with 22 points. The senior standout did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring 15 points and making three 3-pointers to give Emerald a 21-12 lead.
Forrester scored at least 20 points for the second consecutive game.
“Shep looked in rhythm and very comfortable tonight,” Scruggs said. “He’s taken more shots the last couple of weeks and has gotten more comfortable. He’s played at Emerald for a long while and he’s matured a lot. That’s two great games in a row for him.”
With the win, Emerald defeated Broome for the second time this season and moved into a tie with Chapman for the second playoff spot in the region. The Vikings will travel to face the Panthers on Friday.
“Coming into tonight, we knew if we could sweep Broome then that would give us a leg up in the region,” Scruggs said. “This sweep is big for us as we go into Chapman. I feel very good about where we are, and we’re going to have to be at our very best against Chapman on Friday.”
GAME SUMMARY
Broome 12 8 11 13 — 44
Emerald 21 6 9 16 — 52
Scoring — E: Shep Forrester 22, Pharell Long 9, Zacoyeis Elmore 8, Nathaniel Parks 8, KJ Morton 5. B: KJ Morgan 8, Zach Dowdle 8, Dylan Ramirez 7, Adam Comer 6, Jeb Dawson 5, Karim Haridy-Hassan 5, Kendre Sinclair 3, Keanthony Stringer 2.
Records: Broome 6-8 overall, 2-3 Region 3-3A; Emerald 9-7 overall, 4-2 Region 3-3A