In arguably its most complete performance of the season, Emerald continued to show flashes of promising potential in its 73-28 blowout win Friday over Belton-Honea Path.
The Vikings went on explosive runs in the first and third quarters as they cruised to their second consecutive victory. Emerald led wire-to-wire and opened the game on a 22-6 run to gain all the separation it needed.
“We’ve had good preparation in the past week, and it started Wednesday night (with a win against Laurens),” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “The takeaway from this one is that we’re getting better. We’ve still got to clean up some sloppy turnovers, but there’s been a lot of positives in the past week.”
One of those positives has been the emergence of 6-foot-4 center Demarion Rapp, who scored 11 points in the first half. Rapp fell one point shy of matching Belton-Honea Path’s first-half total.
“He’s something that a lot of teams don’t have — an inside player with size,” Scruggs said. “Those are slim to none these days, especially in high school basketball. He’s getting better and starting to really come around, which really helps open up shots for our guards who are also shooting better.”
Emerald’s senior backcourt duo of Zacoyeis Elmore and Shep Forrester helped lead a strong third-quarter charge. Elmore finished with a game-high 18 points and Forrester added 12. Nathaniel Parks made three 3-pointers off the bench and finished with 11.
The Vikings led by as many as 48 points in the fourth quarter.
“We had a cushion at halftime, but we challenged them to come out and establish how we play because we didn’t play very well late in that second quarter,” Scruggs said. “They were able to establish how we want to play, which allowed us to get some other people some playing time. I was really pleased with our overall effort.”
GAME SUMMARY
Belton-Honea Path 6 6 9 7 — 28
Emerald 22 11 29 11 — 73
Scoring — BHP: Rahzell Scott 9, Carter Gaines 7, Malik Pickens 5, Eugene Scott 3, Gabe Burns 2, Omari Jackson 2; E: Zacoyeis Elmore 18, Demarion Rapp 13, Shep Forrester 12, Nathaniel Parks 11, Pharell Long 8, KJ Morton 6, Daryl Chamberlain 4, Osric Irvin 1.
Records: Belton-Honea Path 0-5, Emerald 4-3
