A balanced offensive attack and a stifling full-court press defense powered Emerald to a 75-41 win Monday over Ninety Six.
After a shaky first half, the Vikings took complete control in the third quarter behind turnovers off inbound passes and steady scoring.
“Everything changed for us when we started putting a little bite in our press,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “I thought the minute we started flying around the ball better and using our hands, we were able to pull away.”
Emerald extended its winning streak to three games and gave Scruggs his first win over his former team. Before joining Emerald this season, Scruggs served as Ninety Six’s boys basketball coach for six seasons and had also been the athletic director since 2017.
“When you look across that floor and see kids you’ve spent time working with and getting to know them and their parents, it can definitely feel a little weird,” Scruggs said. “I also graduated from there, so that’s a place that’s been a big part of my life for so long. It’s in Ninety Six’s blood to play hard, and I thought they did that tonight. The community knows I love them.”
Ninety Six trailed the entire game and struggled breaking through Emerald’s press defense. The Wildcats cut the deficit to five points early in the third quarter, but couldn’t put together consistent runs.
Ninety Six has plenty of youth on the court this season. The Wildcats returned just one starter from last year.
“We’re a really young team, so we’ve just got to develop a little bit more and keep playing with toughness moving forward,” first-year Ninety Six coach D.J. Davatchi said. “Right now, we’re just trying to teach them how to compete. They’re already a tough group of kids, but learning to compete is our main priority.”
Emerald’s depth was too much for Ninety Six to overcome. Ten players scored for the Vikings, and four finished in double figures. Scruggs said Emerald added three junior varsity players for the game and was impressed with their athleticism on both sides of the floor.
“We’ve had a couple of kids out lately, and I thought they were able to come in and play well,” Scruggs said. “I was pleased to give them an opportunity. We also had some guys come off the bench that showed they can give us some valuable minutes. That’s only going to help us down the stretch.”
GAME SUMMARY
Ninety Six 7 16 9 9 — 41
Emerald 20 11 20 24 — 75
Scoring — NS: Nate Hill 18, Payne Davis 13, Ethan Gardner 7, Evan Adams 3; E: Pharell Long 16, Demarion Rapp 13, Osric Irvin 11, KJ Morton 11, Nathaniel Parks 8, Dontravis Jackson 5, Shep Forrester 4, Ean Ryans 3, Zacoyeis Elmore 2, Daryl Chamberlain 2.