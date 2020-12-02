After trailing for most of its season opener against Calhoun Falls, Emerald stormed back and used a late push to earn a 58-55 win.
With the game tied at 49 in the final minutes, the Vikings, behind their talented senior backcourt, went on a 7-0 run to pull away.
“We were sloppy in the first half and took a lot of chances we shouldn’t have taken, but the guys fought hard and played a lot better because they picked the defense up,” said Emerald junior varsity coach Trey Childress, who is serving as the acting head coach for John-Mark Scruggs for the first week of the season.
“When the defense picks up, the offense picks up by default, and that got us moving the ball better. The defense is what got things turned around.”
Zacoyeis Elmore finished with a game-high 17 points and Shep Forrester added 16. Elmore did most of his damage after the break by scoring 12 second-half points, and Forrester elevated for an emphatic dunk to seal the game in the closing moments.
“They’re great finishers, but in the first half, they were kind of timid, Childress said. “At halftime, we kind of got on them and told them to attack, and that’s exactly what they did. It was good to see them come alive offensively.”
Calhoun Falls led by as many as 13 points midway through the third, but were derailed by Emerald’s second-chance points in the final two quarters.
Trailing by three with five seconds left in the game, the Flashes had a chance to send the game into overtime but turned over the ball on an inbound pass.
“We kept battling but got beat on the boards in those final two quarters, and what really hurt us were those second-chance shots,” Calhoun Falls coach Shawn Turman said. “That’s what got Emerald back in the game. We left the inside open, and those shots hurt us.”
After Emerald’s encouraging second-half showing, Childress said it’ll be key for the Vikings to take that momentum into Friday’s matchup against crosstown rival Greenwood.
“We’ve just got to build on that second half,” Childress said. “We’ve got to try our hardest to forget that first half. We’ve got a lot to build on.”
Calhoun Falls 12 18 15 10 — 55
Emerald 9 12 20 17 — 58
Scoring — CF: Khalik Williams 13, Ty Moon 13, Cameron Williams 9, Ty Turman 9, Daquan Lewis 7, Fred Tatum 2, Omaris Bryant 2; E: Zacoyeis Elmore 17, Shep Forrester 16, Demarion Rapp 9, Osric Irvin 5, Kevin Morton 4, Nathaniel Parks 3, Pharrell Long 2, Robby Harrison 2.