Emerald staved off a late comeback attempt by Woodruff to earn a 72-65 win and remain in the thick of the Region 3-3A playoff race.
The Vikings rallied from a first-half deficit and controlled most of the second half as they took a 16-point lead with two minutes remaining.
Emerald moved into a tie for the second playoff spot with Woodruff, which entered Tuesday’s game at the top of the region standings. The Vikings avenged a one-point road loss to the Wolverines earlier in the season.
“This was important for us coming off of Friday night’s loss (to Chapman),” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “We’ve still got it all in front of us. We know we’ve just got to win and not worry about what everybody else does. It’s just big to be able to have that mindset.”
Shep Forrester finished with a game-high 24 points and kept Emerald afloat in the first two quarters. The Vikings rebounded from a shaky defensive showing and gained separation early in the fourth quarter.
Nathaniel Parks came off the bench and did most of his damage in the fourth, scoring 10 of his 13 points.
“Nate gave us a nice surprise tonight, and I was proud of him,” Scruggs said. “Shep kept us competitive early on, and I’m also pretty proud of how we ended up playing defense, especially in the second half. When we needed to, we were able.”
Emerald will host Clinton on Friday and travel to face Union County on Tuesday in the regular season finale. The Vikings are aiming to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
GAME SUMMARY
Woodruff 18 15 9 23 — 65
Emerald 13 19 15 25 — 72
Scoring — W: D’Yon Bartley 20, Shamare Dendy 12, Nathan Montjoy 10, Zy Scott 9, Tae Goggins 8, Davon Geter 6. E: Shep Forrester 24, Zacoyeis Elmore 18, Nathaniel Parks 13, Pharell Long 8, KJ Morton 6, Daryl Chamberlain 2, Bradlee Jones 1.
Records: Woodruff 13-4 overall, 5-3 Region 3-3A; Emerald 10-8 overall, 5-3 Region 3-3A